Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $2.15 Million Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,257 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies makes up 0.3% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 59.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,615,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,213,000 after acquiring an additional 141,933 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,357,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 81,413 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,906,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACI. Bank of America assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

