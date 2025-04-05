Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,705 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 29,878 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,903,846,000 after buying an additional 2,364,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,621,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,273,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $800,637,000 after purchasing an additional 774,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.41.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile



Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

