Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,408,000 after buying an additional 1,252,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,722 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,198,000 after purchasing an additional 576,214 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,264,000 after purchasing an additional 603,159 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,745,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $117.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.35. The firm has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.