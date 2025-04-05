Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $10,065,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 138,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,085 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 29,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.

NDAQ opened at $68.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.10 and a 12 month high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

