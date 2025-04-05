DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Stock Price Down 11.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) dropped 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.58). Approximately 5,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 24,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.66).

DSW Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £13.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.82 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

DSW Capital Company Profile

DSW Capital, owner of the Dow Schofield Watts brand, is a profitable, mid-market, challenger professional services network with a cash generative business model and scalable platform for growth. Originally established in 2002, by three KPMG alumni, DSW is one of the first platform models disrupting the traditional model of accounting professional services firms.

