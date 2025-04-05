Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 1017877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, CFO Lorena Anabel Ramsay sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,376.37. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,847,000 after acquiring an additional 594,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,127,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,788,000 after acquiring an additional 605,508 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,196,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,124,000 after purchasing an additional 361,616 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,064,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,061,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,967,000 after purchasing an additional 359,659 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.