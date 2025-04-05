Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.10 and last traded at $66.21, with a volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.40.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,972,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. This trade represents a 50.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $1,630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Donaldson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $1,621,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.