Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Shares Down 9.9% – Here’s What Happened

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.53. 293,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,807,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dominari stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dominari Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:DOMH Free Report ) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Dominari worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

