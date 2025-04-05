Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Shares Down 9.9% – Here’s What Happened

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.53. 293,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,807,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.
Dominari Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.09.
Dominari Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Dominari Company Profile
Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dominari
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.