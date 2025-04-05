Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. National Bankshares upgraded Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$163.31.
Dollarama Stock Performance
Dollarama Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 18th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$1,256,386.50. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.
