Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. National Bankshares upgraded Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$163.31.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOL

Dollarama Stock Performance

Dollarama Increases Dividend

TSE DOL opened at C$154.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$146.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$143.40. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$107.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$174.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 18th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$1,256,386.50. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.