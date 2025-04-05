Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSVGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 854496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0809 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

