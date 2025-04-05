Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 854496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0809 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

