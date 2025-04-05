Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 854496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.
Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14.
Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0809 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF
Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.