Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 71671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.05.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFIP. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 82,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 38,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

