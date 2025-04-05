Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 71671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.05.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
