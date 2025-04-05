Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.71 ($19.46) and traded as high as €22.35 ($24.55). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €22.25 ($24.45), with a volume of 7,513,608 shares.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is €20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.79.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
