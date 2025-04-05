Desjardins Upgrades Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) to Moderate Buy

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Research Report on Teck Resources
Teck Resources Stock Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.