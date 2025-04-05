Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DML. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$4.15 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Denison Mines from C$3.90 to C$3.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Denison Mines from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.49.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

About Denison Mines

Shares of DML stock opened at C$1.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.63.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

