Dempze Nancy E Sells 4,634 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Dempze Nancy E reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,302,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,635,000 after buying an additional 105,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,107,000 after purchasing an additional 108,293 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,946,000 after purchasing an additional 445,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $157.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,058.76. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,120.80. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

