Dempze Nancy E Sells 1,826 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dempze Nancy E trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.7% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 27.2% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 98.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 130,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 64,783 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.6 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $93.64 and a 52-week high of $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.95.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

