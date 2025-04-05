Dempze Nancy E Has $4.63 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.7% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $353.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.85.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

