Dempze Nancy E Acquires 6,372 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up approximately 1.5% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,497,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 139.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 373,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

