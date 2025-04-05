Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Still a Buy?

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 170,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 346,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Deltic Energy Stock Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.26.

About Deltic Energy

An emerging UK focused E&P company

