Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Free Report) fell 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $21.62. 6,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 11,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.26.

About Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that gives global exposure to the airline, hotel and cruise industries. CRUZ was launched on Jun 2, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.