Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and traded as low as $16.22. Danske Bank A/S shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 27,862 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Friday, March 7th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Danske Bank A/S
Danske Bank A/S Trading Down 13.7 %
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7642 per share. This is a boost from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.50%.
Danske Bank A/S Company Profile
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Danske Bank A/S
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.