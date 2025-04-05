Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and traded as low as $16.22. Danske Bank A/S shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 27,862 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S Trading Down 13.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7642 per share. This is a boost from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.50%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.