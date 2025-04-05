Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.33. Currys shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

Currys Trading Up 12.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

Currys Company Profile

Currys plc operates as a omnichannel retailer of technology products and services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands. The company offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; iD Mobile, a mobile virtual network operator solution; and provides consumer electrical repair and insurance services.

