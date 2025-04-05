Currys (LON:CURY) Trading 11.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) rose 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99.40 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 98.95 ($1.28). Approximately 3,688,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,845,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.95 ($1.15).
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CURY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Currys from GBX 125 ($1.61) to GBX 175 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
In other Currys news, insider Octavia Morley bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($40,634.67). Corporate insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
