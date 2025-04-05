Currys (LON:CURY) Shares Up 10.5% – Here’s Why

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 120.70 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 98.31 ($1.27). Approximately 14,405,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 5,008,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.95 ($1.15).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CURY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 125 ($1.61) to GBX 175 ($2.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
View Our Latest Report on Currys
Currys Trading Down 2.2 %
Insider Activity
In other Currys news, insider Octavia Morley purchased 35,000 shares of Currys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($40,634.67). Company insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.
About Currys
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Currys
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.