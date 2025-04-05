Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 2,632 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

