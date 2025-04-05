Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $30.20 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 163,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,199,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $170.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $168.85 and a one year high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.71.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

