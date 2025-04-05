Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,996,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Allstate by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 37,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Allstate
In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Allstate
Allstate Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $186.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $212.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.33.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Allstate Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.
Allstate Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allstate
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.