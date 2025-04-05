Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,883 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.39% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $12,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4,477.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 980.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of EWM opened at $21.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $251.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.