CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $237,375,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,055,000 after purchasing an additional 402,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,378,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,789,000 after purchasing an additional 368,931 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $321.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 630.66, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total value of $2,577,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 805,592 shares in the company, valued at $332,218,084.88. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,551 shares of company stock valued at $43,527,642. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. UBS Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

