Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and traded as high as $5.90. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 5,471 shares trading hands.
Crimson Wine Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $117.34 million, a PE ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25.
Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $22.90 million for the quarter.
Crimson Wine Group Company Profile
Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.
