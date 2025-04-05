Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COTY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Coty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Coty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coty

Coty Price Performance

Coty stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. Coty has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Coty by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,901,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 569,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Coty by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 45,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 30,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Free Report

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.