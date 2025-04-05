Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Costamare worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Costamare by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Costamare by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,504 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 112,938 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Stock Down 6.2 %

Costamare stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Costamare Profile

