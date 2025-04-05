Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 11,174,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 30,297,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Corcel Trading Down 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,799.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60.

Get Corcel alerts:

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Corcel

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.