Corcel (LON:CRCL) Shares Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 11,174,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 30,297,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Corcel Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.22 million, a PE ratio of -1,799.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Corcel

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

