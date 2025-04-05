Contrasting TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) & Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI)

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) and Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Wellness Center USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCode Therapeutics N/A -649.03% -281.34% Wellness Center USA N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Wellness Center USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Wellness Center USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

TransCode Therapeutics has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wellness Center USA has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TransCode Therapeutics and Wellness Center USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCode Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wellness Center USA 0 0 0 0 0.00

TransCode Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,264.91%. Given TransCode Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TransCode Therapeutics is more favorable than Wellness Center USA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Wellness Center USA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransCode Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.55 million N/A N/A Wellness Center USA $660,000.00 0.02 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

Wellness Center USA has higher revenue and earnings than TransCode Therapeutics.

Summary

Wellness Center USA beats TransCode Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others. The company is also developing TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; and TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B. In addition, the company developing TTX-RIGA, an RNA- based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I targeting activation of innate immunity in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines that activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Wellness Center USA

Wellness Center USA, Inc. engages in the healthcare and medical business in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segments. It is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes targeted ultraviolet phototherapy devices that include Psoria-Light, which is used in targeted PUVA photochemistry and UVB phototherapy for the treatment of skin conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and leukoderma. In addition, it offers intelligent microparticles, which provide technologies within the security and supply chain management vertical sectors; and ActiveDuty, a data intelligence service comprising proprietary, unprecedented, and actionable technology, which include a suite of analytical tools, such as artificial intelligence and social psychology for industries, companies, and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

