Contrasting Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) & Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF)

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF – Get Free Report) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Poxel and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poxel 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 0 0 1 4.00

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Poxel has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Poxel and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poxel N/A N/A N/A Kawasaki Heavy Industries 4.09% 12.40% 2.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Poxel and Kawasaki Heavy Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poxel $710,000.00 10.19 -$33.08 million N/A N/A Kawasaki Heavy Industries $12.81 billion 0.61 $175.11 million $1.32 14.08

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Poxel.

Summary

Kawasaki Heavy Industries beats Poxel on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poxel

Poxel S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for metabolic diseases, type 2 diabetes, and liver diseases. The company's lead product is TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), an oral drug candidate that targets mitochondrial dysfunction and approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan. It also develops PXL770, an adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase enzyme, which is in a Phase 2a clinical trial that treats chronic metabolic diseases, including diseases that affect the liver, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); PXL065, an earlier stage programs that is in Phase 2 for the treatment of NASH focusing on chronic and rare metabolic indications. The company has a licensing agreement with Enyo Pharma S.A.S. for the development of farnesoid X receptor that is in Phase 2a study for the treatment of hepatitis B and NASH; and DeuteRx LLC for the development of PXL065, a mitochondrial pyruvate carrier inhibitor, which is in a phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. Poxel S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts. The company also manufactures railway cars; a range of rolling stocks, including Shinkansen, electric cars, passenger coaches, freight cars, locomotives, diesel locomotives, and transit systems. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of energy-related machinery and systems, marine machinery and systems, industrial equipment, and environmental equipment. Further, the company manufactures and supplies motorcycles, off-road four wheelers, watercrafts, general-purpose gasoline engines, etc. Additionally, it manufactures and sells pumps, motors, valves, and various hydraulic machinery, as well as assembles hydraulic systems; and industrial robots for use in welding, assembly, handling, painting, and palletization for various industries, including automotive and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

