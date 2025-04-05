Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 355177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CODI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 3.9 %

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is -78.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 220,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 79,086 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 95,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 218,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 69,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

