Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cibc World Mkts raised Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of CIGI opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $101.01 and a 52-week high of $156.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,644,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,549,000 after acquiring an additional 102,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,866,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,547,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,449,000 after purchasing an additional 832,583 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,261,000 after buying an additional 340,691 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 626,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,143,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

