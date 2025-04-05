Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.97 and last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 1163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

A number of research firms have commented on CCHGY. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

