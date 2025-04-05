Coats Group (LON:COA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.40 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 74.40 ($0.96), with a volume of 2243533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($1.00).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.74) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This is an increase from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.23%.
In other news, insider David Paja bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £124,500 ($160,603.72). Also, insider Sarah Highfield purchased 59,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £49,158.41 ($63,413.84). 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data and the environment.
