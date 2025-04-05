City of London (LON:CTY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 443.69 ($5.72) and traded as high as GBX 450.50 ($5.81). City of London shares last traded at GBX 446.50 ($5.76), with a volume of 799,704 shares changing hands.

City of London Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 443.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 435.54.

City of London Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. City of London’s dividend payout ratio is 35.35%.

City of London Company Profile

