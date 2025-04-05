CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,309 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $57,838,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 392,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,786,000 after purchasing an additional 159,827 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $10,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth $4,942,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $167.21 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

