CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,088 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,764,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

