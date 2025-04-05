CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 4,382 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 59,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $36.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

