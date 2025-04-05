CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $769,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $107.01 and a 52-week high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

