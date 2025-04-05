CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 423,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,647 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of SAP by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SAP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after purchasing an additional 798,037 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $249.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $293.70.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

