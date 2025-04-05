CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,342 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,653,945 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,308,146,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 46.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,082,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $932,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,466,529 shares of the airline’s stock worth $116,545,000 after acquiring an additional 88,869 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,457,661 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $116,247,000 after purchasing an additional 56,757 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,262,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director C. David Cush bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,900.33. This trade represents a 35.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $36.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Melius upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

