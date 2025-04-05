CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,266 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 123.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in TopBuild by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.56.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $303.28 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $272.24 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.95 and a 200 day moving average of $346.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.