CHS Inc. (CHSCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
CHS Price Performance
Shares of CHSCL stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92.
CHS Company Profile
