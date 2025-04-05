CHS Inc. (CHSCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of CHSCL stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

