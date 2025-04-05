Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Stock Down 13.5 %
Shares of CHEK opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.19. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.04.
Check-Cap Company Profile
